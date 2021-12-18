3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

A must see with .52 acre lot with no HOA fees. Gorgeous new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Wonderful open concept. Enjoy your beautiful kitchen with island, tile backsplash and granite counter tops, shaker style cabinets with soft close feature, stainless steel smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Cathedral ceilings in dining, primary bedroom and great room. Spacious primary bedroom with double vanities in bathroom, granite counter tops and walk in closet. Separate laundry room is located off the kitchen. LVP in dining, kitchen and great room. Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in laundry room and bathrooms. Recessed lighting in primary bedroom and kitchen. Concrete patio and concrete driveway. Close to down town revitalized downtown Kannapolis and I-85!