3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

Cute new construction ranch. Open floor plan with split bedroom plan. The kitchen and baths have granite counters. The main areas have vinyl plank flooring. Master bedroom features large closet. Nice size pantry in kitchen and full laundry room. Stainless Steel appliances. Huge back yard!!Ready to Move-in Minutes from downtown Kannapolis, restaurants & major highways.

