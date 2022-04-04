 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

  • Updated
Wow, check out this beautifully renovated home conveniently located near I-85 and less than 3 miles from the newly redesigned Downtown Kannapolis area. It's practically a new home featuring gorgeous refinished original hardwood floors, a tankless gas water heater, new windows, new doors, quartz countertops, new plumbing, neutral paint, and updated bathrooms. There are too many updates to list. This home is definitely impressive. Enjoy your coffee on the new, large deck overlooking the spacious yard and the creek in the rear of the property. The basement is complete with a radon vent and new garage door. The parking area has water and power hook ups for an RV. Schedule your showing today before it's gone. The side lot is being surveyed off and sold separately. ***Multiple offers received, highest and best deadline Monday, 04/04 at noon***

