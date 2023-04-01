Here's an opportunity to own a BRAND NEW, ONE-STORY home with a GARAGE! Light brown vinyl siding. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Luxury vinyl plank throughout--no carpet! No HOA! Conveniently located near North Cannon Blvd, in the middle of Kannapolis, China Grove, Landis and Enochville. In the final stages of construction. Expected completion is the last week of March.