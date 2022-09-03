Back on market due to no fault of the seller. New Construction home just finishing completion. The home has the primary suite with attached bathroom on the main level with an additional half bathroom with tile surround. Kitchen cabinets are solid wood with soft close doors and drawers along with granite countertops and tile backsplash. The secondary bedrooms are very large with full size bathroom to include tile surrounds. Exterior includes concrete driveway and vinyl siding.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $294,000
