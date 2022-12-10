 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $294,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $294,900

Nestled quietly on a 1 acre beautiful private lot, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Independence square home is the perfect NEW CONSTRUCTION home to make your own. Any decor would blend charmingly with the soft white and grey tones found through the home. This house is a blank canvas waiting for you to create a home. The primary bedroom features and ensuite bathroom and 2 closets.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts