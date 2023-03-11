Local Custom Builder! Don't let this New Construction Gorgeous 1 story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home slip by! Open floor plan with split bedroom. Open dining & kitchen area together. Kitchen with white shaker style cabinets (soft close) & subway tile backsplash. New stainless-steel appliances! Recessed lighting throughout the home. Enjoy privacy in the large Master Suite, which boasts large dual vanities w/granite counters & a large walk-in master closet. Second bath has a tub & granite counters as well. Duke Energy efficient. Waterproof laminate flooring throughout the entire home, no carpet! Back deck opens up to large back and side yard. Easy access to I85 and just minutes away from downtown Kannapolis! Seller is willing to negotiate to pay for closing costs.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $295,400
