This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom NEW CONSTRUCTION house is ready for you to make it a home. With granite counter tops, modern grey cabinets and large corner pantry this kitchen makes the perfect gathering space. The primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom sits perfectly tucked away creating a private serene environment. The builder paid attention to detail by adding drop zones and plenty of storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $297,000
