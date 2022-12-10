 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $297,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $297,000

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom NEW CONSTRUCTION house is ready for you to make it a home. With granite counter tops, modern grey cabinets and large corner pantry this kitchen makes the perfect gathering space. The primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom sits perfectly tucked away creating a private serene environment. The builder paid attention to detail by adding drop zones and plenty of storage.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts