3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom NEW CONSTRUCTION in Kannapolis, NC. With plenty of natural light flow throughout the open and airy layout. The grey LVP flooring and light colored carpet blend charmingly with the soft white and grey tones found through the home. Stainless steel appliances add to the blank canvas that's waiting for you to add your unique style to. If you’re seeking to find the perfect home close to the Cannon Ballers stadium, local eateries and boutiques that make up the boujie downtown Kannapolis area, this home is calling your name. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour, explore the unique features first-hand, and fall in love with a property that checks off your must-haves in your next home!
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $297,500
