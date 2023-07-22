Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom traditional-style home. Nestled on a single story, this residence offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Step inside to discover a thoughtfully designed layout with ample natural light flowing through the windows. The spacious living areas provide a comfortable space for relaxation and entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen features modern appliances and plenty of storage. Retreat to the serene primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom for a peaceful oasis. Two additional bedrooms offer versatility for guests, a home office, or a hobby room. Outside, a lovely yard awaits, perfect for outdoor activities and gatherings. Conveniently located in a desirable neighborhood, this home is close to schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Embrace the opportunity to make this delightful property your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $299,500
