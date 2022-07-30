 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $299,700

BRAND NEW *100% Complrete & Ready To Move Into Right Now* Located less than .5 mile to center city enjoy everything Kannapolis NC has to offer. Hand crafted by local contractors you'll enjoy an open floor a bright kitchen, with natural granite tops, with stainless appliances: range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. . Granite tops also in the bathrooms. The main level and stairs has durable vinyl plank flooring & soft new carpet in bedrooms. Relax on covered front porch & chill on the rear patio overlooking a generous flat yard with plenty room for gardening, exercise, bird watching, or play. Live freely with no HOA rules & no neighborhood covenants/restrictions. Low energy consumption with efficient insulation,, windows, & heat pump with warm central heat & COLD Central Air Conditioning. Low exterior maintenance & no crawlspace to ever worry about! Generous garage has room for storage & parking! Enormous Master BR Closet-78 sq ft This one is surely a HOME RUN

