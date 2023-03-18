Perfectly situated near I-85 between downtown Concord and Kannapolis this quality, new construction home offers all the modern conveniences to suit even the pickiest buyer. The corner lot offers a side entry driveway, and the light-filled home features high end modern finishes, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and hard flooring throughout (no carpet). The 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept plan with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining, and the private primary bedroom with luxurious en suite provides a wonderful space to relax after a long day.