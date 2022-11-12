Beautiful new construction home with cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen area, so entertaining will be a delight! Beautiful granite countertops and white cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, with custom built open shelves over the kitchen sink and washer/dryer area, for storage and organization. Nice baseboards and window moldings with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home with carpeting and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances that include dishwasher, microwave and smooth top electric range. Built in drop-zone at the back door, with bench and storage for shoes, book bags, coats, pet leashes, etc. Home has wide concrete driveway located on a quiet dead-end street and so close to all that the growing town of Kannapolis has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $299,900
