New Construction, with beautiful finishes throughout. This home comes with beautiful granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and many other thoughtful details. Nice Owner's Suite with huge walk in closet! Enjoy time on the quiet back deck looking into the beautiful woods adjoining the property. This property offers easy and quick access to I-85 and many other amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $299,900
