3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $305,000

This charming all brick ranch with a finished basement sits on a large private lot that's suitable for micro farming as well! The backyard offers an oversized deck for relaxing and entertaining, a small basketball court and a shed with electric for storage/workshop. Once inside the home you will find an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural light with windows and doors overlooking your private backyard. The large kitchen boasts tons of cabinets for storage and countertop space sure to delight any chef. The dining area has a built-in sideboard cabinet for storage. Upstairs you'll find an open living room with a gas fireplace, family room with access to the backyard deck, 2 spacious bedrooms, bathroom with dual vanities & flex space great for a home office or study. The finished basement offers a large bonus room perfect for movie night, a bedroom, second kitchen, full bath, and a workspace, currently being used for an at home gym. This gem won't last long!