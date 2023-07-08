Captivating new build located near downtown Kannapolis, a thriving and vibrant community. This exceptional property offers the perfect combination of modern luxury and convenient access to parks and amenities, ensuring an unparalleled living experience. As you step into this contemporary home, you'll be greeted by an abundance of natural light flowing through the open-concept design. The spacious and thoughtfully designed floor plan creates a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, providing an ideal space for both entertaining guests and enjoying quality family time. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample storage. Master suite offers a generous layout, a walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom. Property is located between Village Park and Bakers Creek Park just a short distance to the Greenway which connects the parks and the downtown area.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $305,000
