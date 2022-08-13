 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $305,000

*NEW CONSTRUCTION* located in Kannapolis, so close to all the amenities that booming Kannapolis has to offer from restaurants, breweries, shopping, parks, the Cannon Ballers Stadium, and so much more! You'll find this lovely ranch with it's open floor plan, granite counters in the kitchen and baths, LVP flooring throughout, stainless appliances, custom doors and hardware and lighting. On over half an acre, very large level backyard for all your activities and entertaining.

