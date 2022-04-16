 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $309,500

!!! NEW HOME WITH HIGH 9’ CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME & SITUATED OVER A HALF ACRE OF LAND AND NO HOA FEES OR RULES !!! Big White Kitchen has Farmhouse sink, soft close cabinet doors & drawers, Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances PLUS Pantry / Kitchen has range/oven, microwave & Dishwasher / Covered Front Porch / Overhead lights in ALL rooms + Recess Lights / LVP Flooring / Split Bedroom Design / Laundry Room has wall cabinets (not a little wire shelve) / Bathrooms are Granite as well / Excellent Landis, Rowan County Schools / Builder will pay $1,250 of the buyers closing cost with a full price offer or greater if they use his preferred lender & closing attorney.

