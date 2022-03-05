3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $309,500

!!! NEW HOME WITH BIG KITCHEN, FARMHOUSE SINK, PANTRY + GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SOFT CLOSE CABINET DOORS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES !!! THIS HOME IS NOT IN A NEIGHBORHOOD = NO HOA RULES OR FEES / LARGE 1/2 Lot and THIS Home sits way back off the road - GREAT PRIVACY / Covered Front Porch / Home comes with Stainless Steel range/oven, microwave & dishwasher / TALL 9’ Smooth Ceilings throughout the ENTIRE Home / Recess lights / Overhead lights in all bedrooms / Split Bedroom Design / Granite Top Bathrooms / LVP flooring / Nice laundry room with wall cabinets (not located in a little double door closet) / Great Rowan County - Landis Schools !!! Previous buyer changed their mind with no inspections, appraisal or any DD started.