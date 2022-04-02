 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $315,000

!!! CUSTOM BUILT ONE STORY HOME WITH NO HOA DUES !!! Covered front porch / Open transitional floor plan / HUGE Kitchen with dining area with 2 piece chair-rail & picture moldings + door to patio and flat backyard / This home has a Full Laundry Room (NOT a small hall closet) / Walk-in Pantry / BIG Master Bedroom with two closets - one is a Walk-in + Private Granite & Tile Bath / Bedrooms #2 & #3 are good size with double door closets / 2nd bath is Tile & Granite - Won't Last !!! Show & Sell

