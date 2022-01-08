Better than new with upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful Upgraded kitchen with beautiful castled cabinets and black appliances - refrigerator included. Open Floor plan on main level. Beautiful LVP Flooring on main level. Patio was enlarged by owner. Primary Suite has upgraded shower and vanity. Partially fenced backyard, only one side to complete the fence.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $320,000
