3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $326,900

The Knox, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features 1,819 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car Garage. The Knox floorplan features large, open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find a massive open Great Room that leads into a large open Kitchen/Dining Area. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owners Suite with a sizeable Owners Bath and a His and Hers Closet. Also, upstairs are two additional large Bedrooms,a Laundry Room and a Loft area. Additional options are available to customize The Knox floorplan further.