 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $328,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $328,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $328,000

You have got to see this brand new construction located on a quiet street in a well established neighborhood with no HOA! This floor plan offers an open concept with the kitchen overlooking the living room. In the kitchen, you will find tasteful granite countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas with plush carpet in the 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has it's on bathroom with a double sink, granite top vanity as well as a walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms have nice sized closets as well. A separate laundry room is located off the kitchen. Don't forget to take a look at the 2 car garage! A covered patio off the living room is perfect for entertaining. Come on out and get ready to be impressed!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts