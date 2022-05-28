 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $330,000

Beautiful home in Kannapolis, close to I-85 and convenient to downtown Kannapolis. This home features an open floorplan, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, upgraded light fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, front porch, back patio, and a two car garage. Call for a showing today, don't let this beauty get away!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts