3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $334,400

A beautifully designed 2 story master down plan features large Open Living Areas, Large Bedrooms, and a large Open Upstairs Game Room. As you enter the Preston, you pass through an open concept dining area that leads into a large open and well-appointed Kitchen. Also included on the first level is a large Owners Suite with on-suite Owners Bath. Upstairs are 2 Secondary Large Bedrooms as well as an Open Game Area. Additional options are available to customize The Preston floorplan further.