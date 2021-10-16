A must see! Immaculate move-in ready house. Situated on a hard to find .78 acre lot with a hugh 16 x 28 private deck with a great view. The downstairs has an open floor plan with large great room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has several upgrades including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood floors. Perfect for family time or entertaining. There is also a half bath. Upstairs is a primary bedroom with bathroom and closet with plenty of space. There are also two other bedrooms, bathroom and laundry room. House is conveniently located near the new popular revitilized downtown area of Kannapolis and the new Cannon Ballers Baseball Stadium. Also conveniently located to the NC Research Campus, Atrium Medical Center and I-85.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $335,000
