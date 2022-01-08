3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $335,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome to your almost new home in Kannapolis! This is the popular True Homes "Baxter" plan. An immaculate, clean, and move in condition home. Paint has been professionally refreshed and carpets professionally cleaned. It's situated on the corner near the back of the neighborhood. All bedrooms are located upstairs for privacy. The attractractive entry is vaulted and features a chandelier. The sunny great room is open to the kitchen and dining area with a breakfast bar for addition seating. All appliances included and a SS refrigerator. Nice storage options with a pantry and plenty of closet space. The primary bedroom suite bath features double sinks and a soaking tub. 2 inch blinds throughout. Large laundry room with folding table. A 2 Car Garage with automatic door. Step out onto the patio for outdoor entertaining. HVAC serviced twice a year. Pest control on regular basis. Well cared for home! We invite you to see this special home soon!

