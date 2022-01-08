 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $338,200

Suburban Woods ~ Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is situated on a large lot in a highly sought after neighborhood in Kannapolis. It is only 2 years old and is in move in ready condition. This open, split bedroom floor plan boasts tons of natural light, includes a gas log fireplace to cozy up to in the great room and a large island in the kitchen to gather around. Upgrades include wainscoting in the main living area, a tray ceiling and double closets in the primary bedroom and a double vanity and large tiled walk in shower in the primary bathroom. There is ample storage space throughout the house, including floored attic space and the new 8x12 site built tuff shed remains. This home is very convenient to the newly revitalized downtown Kannapolis, Highway 29 and I-85, which offers tons of shopping and dining options.

