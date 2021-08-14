Why wait months for smaller, more expensive new construction when you can close in days on larger, like new property?! This coveted Lenox plan is over 2500’. Main floor boasts Study/Office as more of us & family members are learning/working from home. Perfect flex space too. Large Dining Rm & Butler Pantry. Gourmet Kitchen has everything needed from everyday meals to the extraordinary special meals. Abundance of upgraded cabinetry & granite counter space for storage and prep space. Island & SS appliances. Generous Great Rm for entertaining or those intimate family nights. Drop Area w/built in storage bench & coat hooks. Upstairs- sizable Bonus Rm that can be media room, upper family room, kid’s playroom, game room, etc. Laundry Rm. 3 spacious bdrms w/large closets; Owner’s Suite is huge just in case you have a king size bed and/or bedroom set. Luxury walk-in closet. Owner’s Bath has dual vanities, a 5’ shower & garden tub for relaxing body soaks. Covered front porch and 12x12 patio
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
- Updated
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
- Updated
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
- Updated
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Jay M. Robinson's Koerner latest example there’s something special in the Cabarrus water
- Updated
CONCORD – Tuesday might’ve been just another day on the sports calendar for most locales, but it was another day on the grandest of stages for…
- Updated
For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considere…
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …