Exceptional custom quality built 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch! Open modern design! Super clean and well maintained! Beautiful chef's kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless appliances including the refrigerator, large pantry, recess lighting, & dining area! Open to the spacious great room with lots of windows that allow natural sunlight! No carpet, only laminate and tile floors through-out! The primary bedroom has 2 closets and offers a full bath with dual vanities and large walk in closet in the bathroom. Abundance of closet space through-out. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are great size too! The laundry is located in the mud room area with extra storage room. Relax & enjoy grilling out sitting under the covered extended roof concrete patio in the privacy fenced back yard. Oversized 2 car garage! Convenient to I-85, Concord, Charlotte, Salisbury, medical & shopping! just mins to the newly renovated downtown Kannapolis, night life, and the Cannon Ballers Stadium