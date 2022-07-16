3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

This upgraded RANCH home is a perfect place to start home ownership. With an upgraded Garage door, to a full fenced rod iron backyard, front porch to sit, relax & watch the summer thunderstorms or read a book this fall enjoying the cool temps. The large backyard is perfect for pets w/ plenty of room for the kids to play. The inside is well maintained and has all the perks. The Great room has a nice accent wall as you enter into the home.....the kitchen has a nice open flow for cooking while entertaining. The builder did not shortcut any of features throughout the home. If carpets are not your thing, this home you will not have to worry. This helps with keeping the home nice and clean with the bonus for easy sweeping or vacuuming. The location of the home is perfect as it is a short distance to all your major shops, schools and hospitals. This home is perfect for that first time home buyer or someone looking to downsize with little maintenance. Join us this weekend for our open houses.