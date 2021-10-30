3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

Welcome home! From the minute you pull up you will notice the bewutiful curb appeal with a welcoming front porch. This property features a great open floor plan. this home has a spacious family room, dining room, and large eat in kitchen. The inviting eat in kitchen has a tile backsplash and plenty of counter space and gorgeous cabinets. Upstairs you will find the Owners suite with owners bath that feature dual sinks, shower and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized. Home alsohas 2 car garage and beautiful front porch. Home is located right when you come into this beautiful neighborhood. Check out this property today.