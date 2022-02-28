 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,990

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,990

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,990

Single-level living at its finest can be found in the Crawford, featuring a large kitchen that would pamper any chef with loads of counter and cabinet space.. A mud room area, separate laundry room and large pantry help keep the kitchen clean and clutter-free. An open family room connects to the kitchen and the backyard for effortless entertaining. The owner's suite also enjoys views of the backyard and separation from the two other bedrooms.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts