3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $353,900

  • Updated
The Somerset, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features 2,237 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car Garage. The Somerset floorplan features large, open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find a massive open Great Room that leads into a large open Kitchen/Dining Nook Area. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owners Suite with a sizeable Owners Bath and a very large Walk-In Closet. Also, upstairs is a large open concept Loft and two additional large Bedrooms each with Walk-In Closets. Additional options are available to customize The Somerset floorplan further.

