Georgeus brand new home in the city of Kannapolis! 3 bedrooms plus an office. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, schools and interstates. Open floor plan with high ceilings in the family room. Nice and spacious kitchen featuring white cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash and beautiful granite countertops. Lots of natural light in the dining area and living room with an elegant fireplace. Spacious Owner's suite features large walk-in closet and luxury walk-in tile shower and dual vanities. Spacious office in main floor. You won't be disappointed with this beautiful house. Seller is offering to purchase a 2-1 interest buy down with lender approval.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $359,500
