 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $360,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $360,900

The Hudson, is one of our original floorplans and is one of our All Time Best Selling Plans. The Hudson ranges in size from 2,069 2,414 sq.ft. and features 3 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 - 3.5 Bathrooms. An extremely large Open Great Room greets you as you enter the Hudson Plan. Continue through the home to the large oversized L-Shaped Kitchen where you can add an Optional Kitchen Island. The First Floor is rounded out by our True Space Flex Room which is the perfect space for an Office, Hobby Room, or even a Family Room. Upstairs, The Hudson a Very Large Owner's Suite with sizeable Owner's Bathroom and a Large Walk-In Closet. Also featured on the second floor are Two Large Secondary Bedrooms, another Bathroom as well as a Dedicated Game Room space. Additional options are available to customize The Hudson floorplan further.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts