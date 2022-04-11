3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $363,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All events are free to the public.
CONCORD — In the winter of 1991, a substitute teacher named Joe Hubbard arrived at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
It will help service the area and the new development coming to The Grounds at Concord.
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
CONCORD – On Wednesday, April 13, at noon, new local retailers will cut the ribbon to officially open the Retail Lab Pop Up Store at the Cabar…
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
CONCORD — Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Sp…
"It was one of those full circle moments."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.