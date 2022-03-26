 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $365,000

Adorable home on almost one acre lot in Kannapolis! No HOA! Covered front and back porches offer great areas for outdoor relaxation and quiet conversation. Luxury vinyl plank throughout the living spaces and bathrooms; carpet in all three bedrooms. Stacked stone fireplace is focal point of large living room. Dining room has beautiful shiplap accent wall. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, a large island/breakfast area, and stainless steel appliances including a modern farm-style sink. Sliding barn door entrance into full-size laundry room. Built-in closet offers access directly into primary closet! Large primary suite with private bath, walk-in closet, double vanity and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms, each with walk-in closets. Above-ground pool with beautiful deck. Driveway extension for RV parking in addition to two-car side load garage. A great home in a awesome location! Country feel within minutes of downtown Kannapolis!

