3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $369,870

3BD/2.5BTH In beautiful Kannapolis! Located on a dead end street in Azalea Estates! Perfect for entertaining, this floor plan features a Kitchen with Breakfast Bar overlooking the large Great Room and a Deck off the back! Whirlpool Appliances, Tile back splash, 7mm Sustainable Laminate in the Kitchen. Master Suite is complete with Dual Bowl Sink Vanity and Garden Tub! The backyard has a 6ft. privacy fence with 3 gates for maximum access and features a raised bed garden and planters,Brick Fire Pit and wonderful landscaping with a creek view. Very private back yard equipped with solar lights and motion lights. The finished garage is insulated above the non living space as well as mostly carpeted with garage approved carpet. Ring doorbell camera will convey! ***Home is owned by listing agent! ***
