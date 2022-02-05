 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $375,000

Recently built home in a very popular Kannapolis subdivision. Located in a very desirable Cabarrus County School district. The owners did many upgrades to the home. They include extra LED lighting throughout, crown molding throughout, upgraded wall oven/microwave and countertop gas stove, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets in both the kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The bathrooms have been upgraded with ceramic tile in both showers as well as a glass enclosure in the guest bath. upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Ring doorbell and home alarm system stay with the home, Smart garage door and porch and coach lights. Flood lights have also been added to the front and back of the house. Foam spray insulation in the house as well. Outside you have mature landscaping and an irrigation system.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All the rage: Minnie Mouse’s pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans
Entertainment

All the rage: Minnie Mouse’s pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans

  • Updated

Reasons range from not liking the wardrobe choice to Disney ‘trying to destroy fabrics of our society’ Poor Minnie. All she wanted to do was update her wardrobe, and now she’s the topic of outrage in the Twitterverse. But why are people so upset that a fictional Disney character will wear a pantsuit during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration? The reasons range from not liking the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts