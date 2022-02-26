 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $377,000

Adorable one-story home in Kellswater Bridge subdivision of Kannapolis, just minutes from the Afton area. Built in 2019, this move-in ready home is bright and open with lots of natural light. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout living areas; ceramic tile in bathrooms and laundry; carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with spacious living room and kitchen. Living room features a fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, wall oven and dishwasher. Primary suite includes a private bath with double vanity and walk-in shower. Two covered areas for outdoor seating with porch in front and patio in back. Double-width driveway; front-load two-car garage; fenced backyard. Enjoy relaxing at home, or take a walk through the beautiful neighborhood and take in all it has to offer. With so many great features, this home is sure to sell quickly!

