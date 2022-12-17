3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $379,900

New construction home in the heart of Kannapolis! 1 story approx 1585 HLA, 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage with a covered front porch & a open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings through-out! The kitchen offers LVP flooring, granite counter tops, all wood cabinets with soft close doors, stainless appliances, large pantry, and a island. Spacious great room with LVP flooring. Separate dining area with LVP flooring. The primary bedroom will have carpet and 2 walk in closets, and the primary bath will have 2 separate vanities, granite counter tops, all wood cabinets, and tile shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom with have carpet & both are good size. The spare bath will have large vanity with all wood cabinets, 2 sinks & granite tops. There will be a drop zone at the back door with bead board & bench. Also a laundry room with LVP flooring. Rowan taxes & conveniently located, just mins to the newly renovated downtown Kannapolis, Cannon Ballers baseball stadium, shopping, night life, etc.