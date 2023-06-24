New construction ranch style home located minutes from downtown Kannapolis, no HOA and Rowan County taxes. .52 acres with level lot and private septic/well. This home offers a spacious primary suit with large walk-in closet. Master bath has tiled walk-in shower and double vanity. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, large island, quartz countertops, pantry and tons of cabinet space. This home shows beautifully and is a rare find!
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $385,000
