Come tour this ranch home nestled on almost 4 acres! This home features a Newley built detached 3 bay garage 40 x40 that is also plumbed for full bathroom and utility sink. This home features vaulted ceilings, open concept living, and freshly painted. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinets with under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Living room has wood burning fireplace and custom built ins in the dining room. Large master bedroom and master bath features double vanity, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Outside enjoy the peaceful nature of the woods, small creek, home also features circular driveway, two sheds, and some of the land has been cleared.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $389,000
