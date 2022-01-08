 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000

Your dream home is waiting just for you in Kannapolis! The impeccable kitchen has beautiful updated counters and stainless steel appliances. Primary bathroom features a separate tub and shower, walk-in closet and dual sinks. Lush green landscape surrounds this beautiful house. Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts