Welcome Home! Built in 2020. This Immaculate like new ranch has OPEN floor plan with cinnamon walnut flooring, quartz countertops, and an abundance of natural light that welcomes you! The owner's suite offers dual sinks and a walk-in closet. This is a perfect corner lot within the Kellswater Bridge community and amazing amenities such as Fitness Center, Outdoor Pool, Playground, and Tennis Courts. Watch the VIDEO TOUR and schedule your showing NOW to see all the AMAZING features this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: In one magnificent spring, the Northwest boys golf team erased more than 3 decades of futility
CONCORD – There aren’t many teams in Cabarrus County – in any sport – that made the astounding leap that the Northwest Cabarrus boys golf team…
She’ll have the time of her life — again. Not only will Jennifer Grey return for the “Dirty Dancing” sequel, first announced by Lionsgate in 2020, but the film will take place where her character Baby and Johnny’s (Patrick Swayze) summer romance took center stage in the original film. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” a voiceover said Thursday at Lionsgate’s Cinemacon ...
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With his dad guiding them, Carnes and his doubles partner, Gomez, have dream season
MOUNT PLEASANT — The final year of Jadon Carnes’ high school athletic career had already gotten off to a sterling start.
The latest: Vicky White, who was set to retire the day she went missing, made some major financial moves leading up to the escape.
Today is Cabarrus Law Enforcement Day and two special ceremonies will take place. Today is also a good day to remember a man who served our co…
District: Cabarrus County
District: Cabarrus County
My name is Tahira. I am a Muslim girl from Afghanistan. On Aug. 22, 2021, my family fled Afghanistan because of war. We have lived in the Unit…
District: Cabarrus County