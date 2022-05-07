 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $419,000

Welcome Home! Built in 2020. This Immaculate like new ranch has OPEN floor plan with cinnamon walnut flooring, quartz countertops, and an abundance of natural light that welcomes you! The owner's suite offers dual sinks and a walk-in closet. This is a perfect corner lot within the Kellswater Bridge community and amazing amenities such as Fitness Center, Outdoor Pool, Playground, and Tennis Courts. Watch the VIDEO TOUR and schedule your showing NOW to see all the AMAZING features this home has to offer!

