3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $420,000

BETTER THAN NEW! This beautiful 1.5 story Cottage Style home has it all! OPEN Floor plan, light & bright! The kitchen OVERSIZED granite covered island and family room w/ gas fireplace, it is the perfect home for entertaining and setting for a buffet, during the holidays. With the Owner's Suite downstairs, bath w/ dual vanities, water closet, separate Shower and Tub, and a walk-in closet, there is no reason to climb the stairs at night to go to bed. Two bedrooms and a Bonus room upstairs give you extra space to spread the family out and also has a bath w/ dual vanities. Enjoy sitting on the Front Porch or entertaining the back Patio w/ covered breezeway from the garage. Fabulous amenities: Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis courts, Playground & Recreation Area.