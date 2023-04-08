A beautiful ranch in the highley sought after Kells Water Bridge. A split bedroom open concept floorplan with several upgrades. The kitchen is complete with a Large eat at Island, upgraded SS appliance, granite counter tops, pendant lighting and walk in pantry. The Primary bedroom includes trey ceiling with crown molding, ensuite with a luxury tiled shower large walk-in closet and quartz counter tops. Exterior finishes include Hardyboard siding, stone veneer a covered front porch and covered back patio on a corner lot. The HOA includes Hotwire (internet, TV and phone), gym, multiple sports courts, Club House, covered picnic area, outdoor pool and splashpad. There are several access points in the neighborhood to the greenway that leads to Veterans Park. Less than 15 minutes to Afton Village, Target, restaurants and shops, Kannapolis Village Park, I-85 and Concord Mills. 20 minutes to Birkdale Village and UNCC Campus, 30 minutes to Uptown and Bank of America Stadium.