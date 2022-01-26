 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $425,000

Just minutes from downtown Kannapolis sits this home with lots of potential. When you walk in you'll be greeted by a large foyer, and living area. right off the Kitchen is the dining room and all the bedrooms are down the hall adorned with built in bookshelves. In the Finished basement you'll be greeted with a large entertainment space and bar, as well as another full bathroom and very large bonus room.

