Just minutes from downtown Kannapolis sits this home with lots of potential. When you walk in you'll be greeted by a large foyer, and living area. right off the Kitchen is the dining room and all the bedrooms are down the hall adorned with built in bookshelves. In the Finished basement you'll be greeted with a large entertainment space and bar, as well as another full bathroom and very large bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.
New businesses continue to pop up across the area from Harrisburg to Kannapolis and points in between. Today’s column will touch on a few of them.
- Updated
The Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Lifeline Charlotte Centre on Friday, Jan. 21, at Gibson Mills in Concord.…
20-year-old found dead in motel room came to NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
- Updated
The old Moss-Morris House has undergone quite the makeover.
- Updated
Concord Fire Department puts out commercial fire on Church Street late Monday evening.
- Updated
A woman turned herself in to the Concord Police Department Wednesday for the fatal hit and run that took place Tuesday evening.
- Updated
CONCORD—The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announced Wednesday its 2022 Board of Directors and officers.
- Updated
CONCORD – The night began with a special tribute to a fallen Spider.