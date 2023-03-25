These 2 new townhomes were originally listed seperately for $259,000 each now the seller wants to sell them together for a great price! Both sides have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and 1 half bath and each unit is 1288 square feet in size. This gorgeous new build sits on amazing lot! Beautiful flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms, open floor plan and stunning fixtures. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!